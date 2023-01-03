NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

