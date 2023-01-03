NewSquare Capital LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

