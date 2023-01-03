Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

