Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 21,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

