Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.2 %

URI stock opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

