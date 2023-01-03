Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 3,076 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.