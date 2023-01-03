Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 2,358 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

