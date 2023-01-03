First Merchants Corp Acquires 750 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

