Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

