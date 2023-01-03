iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.