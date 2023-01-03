Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.65.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

