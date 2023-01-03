Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

