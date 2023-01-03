The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 71.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

