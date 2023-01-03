Versor Investments LP Sells 27,488 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,488 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 186,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 891,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 84.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

