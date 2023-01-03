iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Raised by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3,337.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

