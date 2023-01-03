Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.