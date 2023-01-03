Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

