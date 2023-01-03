Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

