Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.