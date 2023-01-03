Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

