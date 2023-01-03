Crumly & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

