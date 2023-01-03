ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.7% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $388.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $658.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.