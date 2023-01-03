Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,014 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $270.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,621 shares of company stock valued at $457,043 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

