Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

