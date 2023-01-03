Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,565,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 11.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $90,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $180,000.
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.
