Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

