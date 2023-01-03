SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1,830.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,522 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $108.69.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

