Red Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Embecta comprises about 1.1% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Embecta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $8,081,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $2,095,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $795,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

