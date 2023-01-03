NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 17.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 35.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kellogg by 7.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

K stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.