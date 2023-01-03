NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 119,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 138,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 370,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.