NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,908 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,799 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,015,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

