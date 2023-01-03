Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

