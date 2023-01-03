HM Payson & Co. Takes $12.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 658,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,276,000. HM Payson & Co. owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

