Raymond James & Associates Buys 751,235 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,649,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $100,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

