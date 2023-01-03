HM Payson & Co. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

