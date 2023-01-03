Raymond James & Associates Sells 110,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $111,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

