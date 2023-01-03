HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,817 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.