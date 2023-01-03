Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.3% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,363,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after buying an additional 105,211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

