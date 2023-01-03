Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

NYSE TRV opened at $187.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.