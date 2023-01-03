Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.