Versor Investments LP Sells 46,330 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 52.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy



CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

