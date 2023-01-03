Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,664 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

