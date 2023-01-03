First Interstate Bank Acquires 83 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

Cigna stock opened at $331.34 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.29.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

