Versor Investments LP Invests $1.94 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

