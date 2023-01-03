Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 7,613 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

