Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.