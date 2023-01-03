Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 25,304 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $372,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.09. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

