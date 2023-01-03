Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,707 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $75,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

