Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

