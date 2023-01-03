Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 974 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

PANW stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

